Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -246.03, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,862.96. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $16,754,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Okta by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

