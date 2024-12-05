Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
DNNGY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.24. 68,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,524. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.
