Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

DNNGY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.24. 68,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,524. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

