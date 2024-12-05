Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Neutral Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTLK. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.34.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,832.74. This trade represents a 528.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 677.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $199,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

