Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.25 Per Share

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

LON OMG opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Oxford Metrics has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.50). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82. The firm has a market cap of £79.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,487.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Metrics

In related news, insider Ian Wilcock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,231.26). 11.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

