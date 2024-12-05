Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.76 and last traded at $75.75, with a volume of 8527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.34.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gimbal Financial lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 59,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

