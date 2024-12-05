Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Insider Sells A$75,075.00 in Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) insider Jodie Leonard sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.26), for a total transaction of A$75,075.00 ($48,435.48).

Pacific Smiles Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40.

Pacific Smiles Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Pacific Smiles Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Pacific Smiles Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and Nib Dental Care Centres names in Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.

