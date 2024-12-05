Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,596,000 after acquiring an additional 262,315 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 164.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,272,000 after acquiring an additional 249,483 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41,151.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,800.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after acquiring an additional 123,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,654,000 after buying an additional 98,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $243.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.40 and its 200-day moving average is $205.82. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. This trade represents a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,145. The trade was a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $8,064,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.