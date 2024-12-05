Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 24,856 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 147.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $564,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 64.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 306.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 41,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $291,905.25. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,876.62. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,949 shares of company stock valued at $489,511. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

