Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cable One were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 49.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cable One by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.40.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $409.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.44 and a 200-day moving average of $364.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.28 and a 52 week high of $574.53.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

