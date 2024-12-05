Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $1,566,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Couchbase by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its position in Couchbase by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. The trade was a 32.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $163,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Price Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

