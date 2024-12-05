Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 31.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.9 %

DCI opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. This represents a 68.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $198,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,112.71. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

