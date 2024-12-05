Pamela Morrow Sells 11,100 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $386,391.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $437,387.65. This trade represents a 46.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 3.1 %

DRS stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.44 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 97.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 46.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,042 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 4.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,202,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.