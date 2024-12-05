PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $12,916,220.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 409,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $12,916,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,368,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,297,166.84. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 195,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $6,068,400.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 57,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $1,806,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $3,128,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $2,411,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $1,696,750.00.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 152.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

