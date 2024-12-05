PDT Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,991 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 169.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 37.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 110.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 106,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

