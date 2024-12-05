PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,544 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 227,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 29,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 612,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EB opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $373.96 million, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,300.56. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EB. Piper Sandler downgraded Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

