PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Research raised KLX Energy Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.12. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.60 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 244.12% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

