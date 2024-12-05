Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Acquired by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,919 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Peabody Energy worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,153 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 46,194 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 91.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $893,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 42.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 133,068 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,868 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,759.20. The trade was a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BTU opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Peabody Energy Profile

