PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 39,910 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,910 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 23.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 2.9 %

CLB stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $946.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.35.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

