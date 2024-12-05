PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 991.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,779.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFS opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.06. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

