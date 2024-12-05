PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,089,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,986,000 after buying an additional 624,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after buying an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,032,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after buying an additional 135,211 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,728,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,234,000 after buying an additional 303,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,491,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,543,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

