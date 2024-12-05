Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $1,809,386.88 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,809,386.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,387.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Performance Food Group by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,851 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.