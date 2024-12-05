Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.59. 802,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,026. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,809,386.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,868 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,387.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,851 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

