Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,520 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,640 ($20.84) to GBX 1,520 ($19.31) in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

Persimmon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 1,267 ($16.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,476.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,504.64. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,204.50 ($15.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.80 ($21.88).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($21.13), for a total value of £99,031.65 ($125,834.37). 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

