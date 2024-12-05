Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 3,433,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,457,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 833,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 280,644 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.