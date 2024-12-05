Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires 1,331 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP raised its stake in Granite Construction by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 978,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,610,000 after acquiring an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of GVA opened at $100.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.46). Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

