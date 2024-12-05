Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys New Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark downgraded TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $138.08 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $139.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This represents a 42.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

