Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Acquires C$51,834.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson purchased 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.90 per share, with a total value of C$51,834.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 23,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.94, for a total value of C$366,620.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total value of C$326,900.70.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Tavis Aaron Carlson acquired 675 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$290,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$15.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.09 and a 12-month high of C$17.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEY. National Bankshares upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also

