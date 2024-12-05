Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,535,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,429 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $34,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 2,179.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 76.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

NYSE PHR opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $123,108.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,736 shares in the company, valued at $28,451,862. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $81,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,938.50. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,149 shares of company stock worth $986,286. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

