Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 251,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,594,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Physiomics Trading Up 12.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.82. The company has a market cap of £1.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Sargent purchased 459,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,590.90 ($5,833.42). Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Physiomics Company Profile

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

