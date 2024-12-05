Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $45.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

PPC opened at $51.43 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

