Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 40,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 18,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Pluri Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Get Pluri alerts:

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 4,184.28% and a negative return on equity of 917.18%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

Featured Articles

