Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 105.7% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,012,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after buying an additional 520,361 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at about $7,876,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 563,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GRC opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

