Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,406 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDD. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

3D Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

DDD opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

