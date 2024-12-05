Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases 571 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,554.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 137,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $198,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,112.71. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.9 %

DCI opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.