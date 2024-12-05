Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,691 American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,998,315.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $958,090. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Stock Down 1.9 %

AMWD opened at $88.34 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.59.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.