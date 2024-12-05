Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 9,515 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $38.78 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,127 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $123,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,740.20. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,633.28. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,958 shares of company stock worth $2,268,035 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

