Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 359,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,114,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $14,821,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 23.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,921,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,989 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 38.2% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $3,713,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $3,542,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.
Vaxcyte Stock Up 3.0 %
Vaxcyte stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $739,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,024,730.55. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 7,098 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $775,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,431.01. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
