Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 359,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $14,821,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 23.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,921,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,989 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 38.2% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $3,713,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $3,542,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 3.0 %

Vaxcyte stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $739,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,024,730.55. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 7,098 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $775,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,431.01. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.