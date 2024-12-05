Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,589 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.16% of Structure Therapeutics worth $54,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,623,000 after acquiring an additional 602,609 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 441,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,128,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,977,000 after purchasing an additional 383,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,217,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of -3.41.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
