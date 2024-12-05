Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires New Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after acquiring an additional 679,558 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 764,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.31.

Shares of GWRE opened at $207.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,588.05, a P/E/G ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.99 and a 200 day moving average of $159.86. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $208.56.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,420,684.92. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

