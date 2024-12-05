Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,716,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Ventas by 1,183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Ventas by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ventas by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,252 shares of company stock worth $8,809,845 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR opened at $62.13 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,058.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

