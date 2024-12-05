Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 8,800 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 220.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 347.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth about $22,979,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 43,625.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock opened at $542.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.90 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.59.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

