Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 109,200 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Forward Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $992.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

