Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Roblox by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,526,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,824,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,706,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,125,717.05. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,038,607 shares of company stock valued at $49,713,872. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $55.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

