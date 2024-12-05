Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 123,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $255.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.39 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.62 and its 200-day moving average is $237.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,829 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

