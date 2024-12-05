Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $6.71 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 86,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $402.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.95 and its 200 day moving average is $332.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.