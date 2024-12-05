Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 492,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.32% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,130,000 after purchasing an additional 911,064 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,584,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,514,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,239,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ocular Therapeutix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 2,948 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $26,561.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,221.59. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

