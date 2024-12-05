Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,861 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 4.15% of ESH Acquisition worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 330,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

ESH Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESHA opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

