Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57. 1,396 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.