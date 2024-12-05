Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Invests $230,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 28.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Coca-Cola by 95.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 403,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,016,000 after acquiring an additional 197,635 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $267.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

