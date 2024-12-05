Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Purchases Shares of 18,100 Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 109.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,157,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,411 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 128.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.50.

BZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. CLSA initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

